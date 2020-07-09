In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Airline Stocks Take Another Tumble
As COVID cases surge across the US, vacationers have started to rethink their travel plans.
In the past month, the virus has spread rapidly across the country growing from 2 million to over 3.1 million cases. Major US airlines, including American (AAL - Free Report) , United (UAL - Free Report) , and Delta (DAL - Free Report) , have lost between 28% and 43% of their value over the past 30 days. American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) led the pack down, and Delta (DAL - Free Report) was the relative outperformer.
Have airlines hit their bottom, or is there still pain ahead?
A lot of risk remains for the commercial airline industry. I’m not about to grab any of these falling knives quite yet. Q2 earnings will dictate my attitude towards airline stocks.
I will consider jumping in if we see another share price dip from the upcoming earnings. If Delta (DAL - Free Report) shares dip below $20 per share again, I will be a buyer.
