Sogou (SOGO) Surges: Stock Moves 9.2% Higher

Sogou Inc. (SOGO - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 33.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Sogou currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

