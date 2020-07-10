In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Sogou (SOGO) Surges: Stock Moves 9.2% Higher
Sogou Inc. (SOGO - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 33.7% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Sogou currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR Price
Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR price | Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Etsy Inc (ETSY - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
