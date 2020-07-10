Back to top

Image: Bigstock

360 Finance (QFIN) Surges: Stock Moves 10.9% Higher

Read MoreHide Full Article

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 48.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Square currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

360 Finance, Inc. Price

360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price

360 Finance, Inc. price | 360 Finance, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Internet - Content industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Spark Networks Inc. (LOV - Free Report) , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) - free report >>

360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>

Published in

internet-content