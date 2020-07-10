In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Here's Why You Should Hold on to H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
We believe that H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) with a long-term expected growth rate of 10% and a market cap of $2.7 billion, is a stock that investors should retain in their portfolio.
Aiding Factors
The main drivers of the H&R Block's performance post the coronavirus pandemic are likely be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, and machine learning for product improvement as well as expansion in small business.
The company’s cash generation capacity enables it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential. H&R Block exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 with cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.66 billion compared with $192.34 million at the end of the prior quarter.
Strategic investments in price, technology and operational excellence Is likely to help the company achieve overall objectives of clients, revenues and earnings growth over the long term.
Current Headwinds
The company’s performance is currently under pressure due to a delayed tax season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for Federal filing has been extended to Jul 15. Moreover, as small businesses have been badly hit by the pandemic, volumes and revenues through the company’s Wave payments platform are low.
HR Block, Inc. Revenue (TTM)
HR Block, Inc. revenue-ttm | HR Block, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) , Elastic N.V. (ESTC - Free Report) and SailPoint Technologies (SAIL - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for DocuSign, Elastic N.V. and SailPoint is at 31.2%, 26% and 15%, respectively.
