New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.5% downward over the last 30 days.
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF - Free Report) is a manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.