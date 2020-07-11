Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.5% downward over the last 30 days.

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) is a provider of banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) is a provider of commercial and retail banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF - Free Report) is a manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


auto-tires-trucks finance