We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Here's Why Ford Motors (F) Stock Spiked on Tuesday
Shares of automaker Ford Motors (F - Free Report) spiked as much as 4.8% on Tuesday after unveiling its highly-anticipated 2021 Bronco.
The company started taking reservations for the SUV Monday night, and every one of the 3,500 First Edition models have been spoken for. Ford’s reservation site ended up crashing because of all the interested buyers.
The Bronco starts at $29,995 while the top of the line Bronco Wildtrak starts at $50,370.
Reservations for the vehicle only required a $100 deposit and final orders won’t be placed until later this year. Deliveries are expected next spring.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>