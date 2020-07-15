Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET - Free Report) provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB - Free Report) is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) is a technology and service company that provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

