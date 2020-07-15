Xylem (XYL) Provides Update on Q2 results, Confirms Deal Wins

Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) provided its financial update for second-quarter results, considering the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on its operational performance. Notably, the company’s share price increased 8.9% to eventually close at $73.33 yesterday.
Inside the Headlines
Xylem currently anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 37-39 cents, whereas it reported 23 cents in the first quarter. Notably, on a reported basis, its quarterly earnings are likely to be 15-17 cents.
Also, for the second quarter, the company anticipates a year-over-year revenue decline of 14% (reported basis). Notably, for the quarter, the company’s organic revenues are expected to fall 12% on a year-over-year basis compared with a decline of 20-30% predicted earlier. It is worth mentioning that it recorded $1,123 million in the last reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $999.7 million for the second quarter, which suggests a decline of 25.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
Moreover, Xylem communicated that it entered two significant contracts in the second quarter. Notably, it secured a large-scale irrigation project in India’s Telangana region, valued at about $115 million. The company anticipates realizing revenues from the deal over the next two to three years, commencing late in this year’s fourth quarter. In addition, it clinched a deal from Anglian Water in the U.K. for the deployment of software, smart metering and network solutions. This $90-million deal will yield revenue over the next five years, starting late this year.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend
The company, with a $13.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Going forward, Xylem is expected to benefit from new products, innovation, growth initiatives and its focus on operational execution. However, weakness in end-markets caused by the coronavirus outbreak is predicted to impact its near-term results.
In the past three months, the company’s share price has increased 10.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.2%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $1.43 for 2020, marking a decline of 1.4% from the 60-day-ago figure.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Colfax Corporation (CFX - Free Report) , Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) and The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) . All the companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Colfax delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.75%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Chart Industries delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.41%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Middleby delivered a positive earnings surprise of 7.54%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
The company, with a $13.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
