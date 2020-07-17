Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX - Free Report) produces and exports bituminous coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.7% downward over the last 30 days.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC - Free Report) operates as an independent producer of coke. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK - Free Report) is a cable operator that provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) is a financial services holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

