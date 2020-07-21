Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mustang Bio (MBIO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.8% in Session

Read MoreHide Full Article

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 15.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Mustang Bio currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Mustang Bio, Inc. Price

Mustang Bio, Inc. Price

Mustang Bio, Inc. price | Mustang Bio, Inc. Quote

 

A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) - free report >>

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) - free report >>