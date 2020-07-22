We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Hold Tesla (TSLA) Through Earnings?
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is reporting its Q2 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, July 22nd.
TSLA has driven up faster and further than anyone could have predicted. Tesla fanboys, gamblers, and FOMO investors have propelled these shares to seemingly unsustainable highs.
Investors are anticipating Tesla to report its 4th consecutive profitable quarter, but will Musk and his EV giant be able to produce. Sell-side analysts think not.
According to Zacks Consensus estimates, TSLA is expected to report an EPS of -$0.49 and its worst sales in 5 quarters. If analysts are right, this stock has sizable downside potential.
For those with a heavy TSLA exposure, I would consider pulling profits before earnings.
