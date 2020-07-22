Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 22, 2020

  • Philip Morris International Inc.'s (PM - Free Report) shares surged 4.2% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
  • Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) rose 1.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
  • Shares of Novartis AG (NVS - Free Report) dropped 2.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $11.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.6 billion.
  • PACCAR Inc.'s (PCAR - Free Report) shares climbed 5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $033.


 


