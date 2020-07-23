Back to top

Company News for Jul 23, 2020

  • HCA Healthcare Inc.'s (HCA - Free Report) shares soared 12% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.94.
  • Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) gained 1.9% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.89, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67.
  • Shares of ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) surged 5.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
  • Amphenol Corp.'s (APH - Free Report) shares rose 1.2% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.81, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
     

