Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) operates high-quality retail-based properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND - Free Report) provides hospitality services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Xtep International Holdings Limited (XTEPY - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures and markets sports footwear, apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS - Free Report) provides automation and cryogenic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.