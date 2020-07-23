In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Hecla Mining (HL) Soars: Stock Adds 7% in Session
Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 75.9% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Hecla Mining. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Hecla Mining currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
Another stock worth considering in the Mining – Silver industry is Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK - Free Report) which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
