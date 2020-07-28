We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Gold ETF (SGOL) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (SGOL - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 35.7% from its 52-week low price of $13.52 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
SGOL in Focus
This product seeks to provide investors with a convenient and cost-efficient way to invest in physical gold. It charges 17 bps in fees per year (see: all the Precious Metal ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The precious metals space, especially gold, has been an area to watch lately given that gold topped $1,900 per ounce for the first time ever. Concerns about further pandemic-related lockdowns, the decline in U.S. dollar and rise in U.S-China tensions once again prompted a flight to safe-haven assets. Notably, gold is considered a great store of value and hedge against market turmoil.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SGOL has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that the fund might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 37.60 and low 20-day volatility of 8.81%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.
