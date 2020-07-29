Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jul 29, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) plunged 4.5% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41.
  • Cummins Inc.’s (CMI - Free Report) shares jumped 2.1% after the companyreported second-quarter 2020 earnings $1.95 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) plunged 11.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020loss of 1 cent per share, versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.
  • Invesco Ltd.’s (IVZ - Free Report) shares declined 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cummins Inc. (CMI) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Centene Corporation (CNC) - free report >>

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) - free report >>

Published in

finance tech-stocks