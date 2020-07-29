Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Community Health (CYH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted net income of 85 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.22 per share. Notably, the company had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s results benefited from lower operating costs, partially offset by reduced patient volumes.

Quarterly Operational Update

In the second quarter, net operating revenues were $2.5 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. Further, the top line plunged 23.7% year over year due to reduction in admissions. The company also witnessed lesser number of patient visits in April owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which somewhat bounced back in May and June.

The second quarter witnessed a decrease of 23.6% and 29.2% in admissions and adjusted admissions, respectively, compared with year-ago numbers.

As of Jun 30, 2020, number of licensed beds came in at 15,562, which indicates a decline of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For second-quarter 2020, the company delivered total adjusted EBITDA of $454 million, up 12.9% year over year.

Total operating costs and expenses of $2.2 billion were down 30.3% year over year due to lower salaries and benefits, supplies, other operating expenses, government and other legal settlements and related costs, and depreciation and amortization. Also, interest expenses of $260 million declined 1.9% in the second quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

Total assets at second-quarter end were $16.4 billion, which increased 5.2% from the level at 2019 end.

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion soared 618.5% from 2019 end.

In the first half of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.7 billion, which skyrocketed 545.3% from the first half of 2019.

The company has long-term debt of $13.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, down 2.1% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.

Zacks Rank

Community Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the medical sector players that have reported second-quarter results so far, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) , HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS - Free Report) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) - free report >>

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) - free report >>

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - free report >>

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings medical