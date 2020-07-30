In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is Hamilton Beach (HBB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Hamilton Beach (HBB - Free Report) . HBB is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.75, which compares to its industry's average of 10.59. Over the last 12 months, HBB's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.17 and as low as 3.72, with a median of 7.96.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HBB has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hamilton Beach is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HBB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.