Big Week Of Market Moving Activity Ahead
The markets have been trading at relatively low volume as it braces for an exciting second half of the week ahead. Today we have Fed Minutes to look forward to at 2:00 PM. Jerome Powell will be providing us with more color on necessary monetary stimulus moving forward.
This week is riddled with high profile earnings with the most anticipated coming Thursday evening. The remainder of the four-comma club will be reporting their June quarter earnings after the bell July 30th.
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) more than doubled in value from trough to peak and are trading right off their highs. Both of their lofty valuations will be put to the test this Thursday along with Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Facebook (FB - Free Report) .
Keep an eye out for Q2 GDP figures Thursday, what is expected to be the worst quarterly decline in more than a decade.
Be cautious with your equity purchases going into what should be a volatile couple of days.
