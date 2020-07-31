New Strong Sell Stocks for July 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY - Free Report) is a provider of a variety of solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) is a provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX - Free Report) is a producer and exporter of bituminous coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.7% downward over the last 30 days.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) is engaged in technical product and process businesses that serve the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Service Properties Trust (SVC - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
