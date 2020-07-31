In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up more than 72% from its 52-week low price of $96.00/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
SMH in Focus
This ETF offers exposure to the most-liquid companies in the semiconductor industry based on market capitalization and trading volume. American firms dominate the portfolio with 77% share while Taiwan and the Netherlands round off the next two countries. SMH charges 35 basis points in annual fees (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The semiconductor segment of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the solid earnings results from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) and a surge in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM - Free Report) shares. Advanced Micro topped the estimates for both revenues and earnings per share and raised its full-year revenue growth outlook driven by PC, gaming, and data center strength. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor got a boost after Intel said it was delaying the release of chips containing so-called 7-nanometer transistors.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, SMH has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Further, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank, so there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this surging ETF a little longer.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>