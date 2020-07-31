We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why UPS Skyrocketed on Thursday
Shares of package delivery service UPS (UPS - Free Report) soared on Thursday, closing up 14.3% to $141.39 and reaching a new 52-week high.
UPS beat Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue and saw a big boom in home deliveries because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Demand for domestic residential delivery spiked 65.2% in Q2; average daily volumes jumped 22.8% in the U.S. and reached 21.1 million packages per day.
UPS is now up over 20% year-to-date.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>