New Strong Sell Stocks for July 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) is an operator of contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Kaman Corporation (KAMN - Free Report) operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
