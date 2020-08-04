Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 3, 2020

  • Merck & Co. Inc.'s (MRK - Free Report) shares gained 1.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
  • Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX - Free Report) tanked 2.7% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $1.59, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.93.
  • Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) jumped 7.4% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.'s (CHD - Free Report) shares climbed 7% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.

