Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) operates as an entertainment technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14% downward over the last 30 days.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN - Free Report) is a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK - Free Report) operates lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medtronic PLC (MDT) - free report >>

Global Partners LP (GLP) - free report >>

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) - free report >>

Park Hotels Resorts Inc. (PK) - free report >>

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance travel-leisure