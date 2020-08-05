Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) operates as an entertainment technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 34% downward over the last 30 days.
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14% downward over the last 30 days.
LivaNova PLC (LIVN - Free Report) is a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK - Free Report) operates lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.9% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th
