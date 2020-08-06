New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirby Corporation (KEX - Free Report) operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) operates as a beauty retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
