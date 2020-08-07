Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 6, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Athene Holding Ltd.'s (ATH - Free Report) shares jumped 8% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.49 surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) surged 3.3% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $12.56, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.34.
  • Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP - Free Report) gained 1.7% after reporting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
  • Wayfair Inc's. (W - Free Report) shares advanced 3.5% after posting second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) - free report >>

Wayfair Inc. (W) - free report >>

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - free report >>

Published in

insurance medical retail utilities