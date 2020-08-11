New Strong Sell Stocks for August 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI - Free Report) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM - Free Report) is a media and entertainment company that engages in radio broadcasting business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 96.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR - Free Report) provides home service plans. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
