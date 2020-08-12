Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 11, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Canopy Growth Corp.'s (CGC - Free Report) shares surged 7.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 loss per share of $0.20, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.28.
  • Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD - Free Report) dropped 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 revenues of $104.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.4 million.
  • Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) jumped 10% after the company posted second-quarter 2020 revenues of $175.6 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52 million.
  • Marriott International Inc.'s (MAR - Free Report) shares gained 3.6% after posting second-quarter 2020 revenues of $1,464 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,392 million.
     

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) - free report >>

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - free report >>

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - free report >>

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary gold medical