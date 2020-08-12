In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
The Rotation Into Value Continues
The tech-driven Nasdaq 100 has underperformed the other major indexes over the past month. The S&P 500 (SPY - Free Report) is up 5.5% and the Dow 30 (DIA - Free Report) has rallied more than 7% in the past month, while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ - Free Report) is effectively flat over the same time frame.
Investors & traders saw the data they wanted from the Q2 reports of valuation stretched tech stock and are now looking for other places to put their money to work.
Underperforming cyclical sectors like industrials, financials, energy, and materials are leading the way this month.
Optimism about a rapid economic recovery is continuing to be baked into the markets. The equity markets are hanging by a thread and this rotation out of tech may be a signal of a larger pull back to come.
I am awaiting a healthy correction to start buying up my favorite innovation driving stocks again.
