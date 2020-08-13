New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) is a business development company specializing in middle market companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) isthe bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR - Free Report) is a provider of flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) is a provider of information technology services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
