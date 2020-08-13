Back to top

Company News for Aug 12, 2020

  • Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE - Free Report) rose 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (BR - Free Report) shares jumped 4% after the companyreported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10.
  • Shares of Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) surged 9.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.
  • The Macerich Company’s (MAC - Free Report) shares declined 0.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

