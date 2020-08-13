Back to top

Company News for Aug 13, 2020

  • Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) rose 3.1% after the company reported second quarter of 2020 earnings of 44 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.
  • Boxlight Corporation’s (BOXL - Free Report) shares soared 23.9% after the companyannounced a strategic partnership with Samsung for the United States education market.
  • Shares of Biomerica, Inc. rose 6.4% after the company announced a notice of allowance for new U.S. patent application covering diagnostic guided therapy for irritable bowel syndrome.
  • Shares of Aemetis, Inc. jumped nearly 28% after the company highlighted the launch of Aemetis health products subsidiary.

