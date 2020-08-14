In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
CACI International (CACI) Soars: Stock Adds 5.6% in Session
CACI International, Inc. (CACI - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 14.6% in the past one-month time frame.
The move came after the company reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jun 30, 2020) results.
The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
CACI International currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
CACI International, Inc. Price
A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is ManTech International Corporation (MANT - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
