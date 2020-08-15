Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Schrodinger (SDGR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.3%

Schrodinger, Inc. (SDGR - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $66.87–$87.55 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Schrodinger. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Schrodinger currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical Info Systems industry is Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

