Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) provides banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Montage Resources Corporation (MR - Free Report) operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.6% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
