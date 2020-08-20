Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) provides educational services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO - Free Report) provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS - Free Report) operates as a professional sports company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

