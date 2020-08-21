Back to top

Company News for Aug 21, 2020

  • Intel Corp.'s (INTC - Free Report) shares gained 1.7% after the company announced accelerated repurchase of its own shares worth $10 billion.
  • Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ - Free Report) rose 2.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
  • Shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) climbed 8.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.74, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.
  • L Brands Inc.'s (LB - Free Report) shares surged 3.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.34.

