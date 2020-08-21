New Strong Sell Stocks for August 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) provides Internet search services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS - Free Report) manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Nabtesco Corporation (NCTKF - Free Report) manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.2% downward over the last 30 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
