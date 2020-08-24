New Strong Sell Stocks for August 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Evoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.3% downward over the last 30 days.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF - Free Report) is a manufacturer and distributor of nutritional snack foods and beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB - Free Report) is real estate investment trust (REIT). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.8% downward over the last 30 days.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) is a producer, packager and distributor of shell eggs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
