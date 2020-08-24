Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 24, 2020

  • Shares of Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) rose 4.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
  • Foot Locker, Inc.’s (FL - Free Report) shares rose 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 71 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
  • StealthGas Inc.’s (GASS - Free Report) shares jumped 10.8% after the company reported second-quarterearnings of 25 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents per share.
  • Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX - Free Report) jumped 16.8% after the company announced plans to expand its global supply chain platform by signing an agreement to acquire CRYOPDP.

