We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Why American Airlines is Falling on Tuesday
Shares of airline giant American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) sunk over 4% in Tuesday morning trading after it announced it will cut 19,000 jobs in October. The stock climbed back a bit before closing down 2.23%.
Federal aid that protected those jobs during the pandemic is expiring. The original aid package set aside for airline carriers was $25 billion, but airlines and labor unions are urging lawmakers for another $25B in federal help; Congress is still trying to strike a deal on another coronavirus aid package.
American has been able to offset some involuntary cuts over the past few months by offering employees early retirements, buyouts & unpaid or partially paid leaves.
AAL is down over 54% year-to-to-date.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>