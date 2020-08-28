In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Why Cloud Computing Stocks & ETFs Soared This Year
Cloud is fast emerging as the new model of computing. And the pandemic has accelerated the move to the cloud.
These trends are likely to continue even after the crisis eases as many companies have already extended remote work policies.
The WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD - Free Report) is the best performing ETF in the space, up about 68% this year. It tracks an equal-weighted index of emerging cloud companies
WCLD aims to provide a “pure-play” cloud exposure. Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) is its top holding currently. The ETF charges 0.45% annually in fees and has about $638 million in assets.
