Company News for Aug 31, 2020

  • Dell Technologies Inc.'s (DELL - Free Report) shares climbed 6.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.
  • Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) jumped 6.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43.
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) surged 5.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL - Free Report) shares soared 6.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.21, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.

Published in

computers retail semiconductor