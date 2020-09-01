Earnings season isn’t over yet.
There are still another 190 companies expected to report this week and that includes some of the hottest work-from-home and technology stocks on the Street as well as a bunch of retailers.
All five of these tech companies have outstanding earnings surprise track records with several having a perfect record and others with just one miss in the last 3 years.
That’s impressive.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly quarter, for years at a time. These companies are also doing it during the uncertainty of a global pandemic.
But can they keep up their earnings streak this quarter?
5 Sizzling Hot Tech Earnings Charts
1. Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) has a perfect earnings surprise track record since it’s 2019 IPO. It has beat 4 quarters in a row. This is the #1 work-from-home stock, as the pandemic took hold. Hasn’t everyone used it? Shares are up 359% year-to-date. The pressure is on to execute.
2. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) is another hot IPO stock. It’s beat every quarter since its 2019 IPO as well and is going for its 6th earnings beat in a row. Shares have soared 153% year-to-date. Can it keep this rally going?
3. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE - Free Report) has an excellent earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed since Zacks records began in 2017. Impressive. Shares have rallied big off the coronavirus sell-off in March but are up just 2% year-to-date. Will this earnings report push the shares to a new breakout?
4. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) has an excellent earnings track record with just 1 miss since its 2018 IPO. That miss was in 2019. Shares have soared 199% year-to-date as its product is perfect for a pandemic-induced locked down scenario. Can it keep rallying even as the economy reopens?
5. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) hasn’t missed earnings since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s an impressive streak. After rebounding from the coronavirus sell-off, shares have finally busted out to new 5-year highs. They’re up 10% year-to-date. Can it keep its momentum into the second half of the year?
