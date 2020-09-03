In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Proto Labs (PRLB) Surges: Stock Moves 5.5% Higher
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 36.8% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Proto Labs. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Proto Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Proto Labs, Inc. Price
Proto Labs, Inc. price | Proto Labs, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Rubber – Plastics industry is Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>