Company News for Sep 4, 2020

Sep 4, 2020

  • Five Below Inc.'s (FIVE - Free Report) shares jumped 8.6% after the company posted fiscal second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.
  • PVH Corp.'s (PVH - Free Report) shares surged 3.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.13, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.44 per share.
  • Shares of Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC - Free Report) fell 2.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.76 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion.
  • Shares of Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) tumbled 4.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $344.1 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.4 million.

