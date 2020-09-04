Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amyris, Inc. (AMRS - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30% downward over the last 30 days.
Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR - Free Report) engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.
eMagin Corporation (EMAN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode displays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS - Free Report) operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amyris, Inc. (AMRS - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30% downward over the last 30 days.
Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR - Free Report) engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.
eMagin Corporation (EMAN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode displays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS - Free Report) operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.