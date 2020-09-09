Back to top

Company News for Sep 8, 2020

  • Shares of I-Mab (IMAB - Free Report) rose 3.6% after the company announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with AbbVie for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, I-Mab's Anti-CD47 Monoclonal Antibody.
  • Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. LMPX jumped 31.7% after the company reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast region.
  • Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. soared 7.3% after the company reported results from a multi-year lung cancer prognosis and recurrence clinical study.
  • Shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. surged 27.1% after the company reported that its Coolisys unit will partner to test an electric vehicle charger product line.

